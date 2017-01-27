ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets promote healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle through their Social Responsibility Programme “Child, Diet, and Health”

Promoting healthy eating and health in children is the focus of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ Corporate Social Responsibility action in 2017, through the ‘Child, Diet, and Health’ programme, which is carried out in collaboration of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association.

The aim of the Programme is to educate and sensitise parents and children to the advantages of a balances diet and exercise, especially during childhood. The main axes of the programme are the prevention of child obesity, continuous and systematic nutritional education on matter of health and exercise, aiming at improving children’s quality of life.

Through the programme, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets offer the opportunity to create individualised dietary plans for 2.000 children aged 9 to 12 by members of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association.

Nutritionists, dieticians, and clinical dieticians will hold personal sessions with children wishing to participate in the programme. Based on each child’s daily diet schedule, and considering the results of the measurements to be conducted, the nutritionist/dietician/clinical dietician will prepare a dietary schedule tailored to each child and offer advice on healthy eating. The programme includes a free session per child, as well as free weighing for a month.

Registering for the programme will take place at Service Centres/Social Family at all ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, where parents will be required to present a copy of the child’s birth certificate or ID card. The programme is open to the first 2.000 students to register.

“We hope this programme will help contribute to the education and sensitisation of children on the importance of a healthy diet and exercise, so that problems that may come up in adult life are reduced or even avoided altogether,” ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ assistant marketing manager Natasa Constantinidou said.

“Childhood is when the foundations for proper growth and good health are laid, while the time in school is the most appropriate to lay the foundations not only for education and spiritual cultivation, but also healthy dietary habits,” head of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition association Eleni Andreou said.

“Healthy eating in children results in improved learning skills and performance at school, the strengthening of positive self-image, and increased self-confidence.”