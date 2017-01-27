The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation Announces a Successful Completion of the Year

2016 marked the second birthday of Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation, a charity organisation with a core purpose of extending a helping hand to any person or cause of genuine need without any distinction or discrimination. Throughout the year, the foundation hosted, donated and participated in multiple events, such as the organisation of the first Foundation Film Festival in Limassol and the donation to the Independent Social Support Body (ISSB), which is chaired by the first lady of Cyprus, Mrs. Andri Anastasiades.

The highlight of the year was the Christmas campaign that ran in collaboration with various organisations in order to spread joy and promote the act of giving to children, their families, and any people in need, during the holiday season.

During the campaign the foundation provided 1000 ‘Packages of Love’, filled with food supplies and other necessities, along with 1000 gift vouchers to families across the island in collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross Society. Soon after, the foundation extended its support to KYFA, the Support Centre for people living with AIDS or HIV in Cyprus, in aid of their charity fashion show aimed at raising awareness of the matter in the Cypriot community.

The campaign continued by announcing a donation of 5,000 Euro, a large number of brand new school bags, stationary supplies and tables and chairs, to the ‘Hands Free’ program and ‘Koinoniko Pantopoleio’, two social programs initiated by the municipality of Limassol. The Christmas Campaign concluded with a final show of support to the ‘Raise Awareness Initiative’ team of UCLAN Cyprus in aid of their fundraising campaign for the people living with Multiple Sclerosis in Larnaca.

The success of the campaign has already set in motion the plans the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation has in store for 2017 which will include a collaboration with the biggest athletic and environmental projects on the island.

For more information on the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation please visit: http://www.dashinfoundation.org/