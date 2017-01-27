Army rifle found, man arrested

January 27th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Army rifle found, man arrested

Police announced Friday that they had arrested a 22-year-old Limassol resident in connection with the finding of a rusty army issue rifle in his vehicle.

“Following evaluation of information received, members of the police yesterday (Thursday) afternoon searched the car of a 22-year resident of Limassol after securing a judicial warrant,” police said.

“During the investigation, within the vehicle a military G3A3 rifle was found in an oxidized state.”

The man was arrested and detained pending further investigations being carried out by Limassol CID.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close