Army rifle found, man arrested

Police announced Friday that they had arrested a 22-year-old Limassol resident in connection with the finding of a rusty army issue rifle in his vehicle.

“Following evaluation of information received, members of the police yesterday (Thursday) afternoon searched the car of a 22-year resident of Limassol after securing a judicial warrant,” police said.

“During the investigation, within the vehicle a military G3A3 rifle was found in an oxidized state.”

The man was arrested and detained pending further investigations being carried out by Limassol CID.