Charging into the art wold

Apothiki 79 in Laranca will host a week-long solo exhibition by Francisco Mitre Zamba as of Friday.

Zamba was born in Bielefeld, Germany to a Cypriot mother and has lived in Larnaca since he was three-years-old. At 18 he studied at the art workshop of Petros Ptochopoulos and continued his studies at Irma Voulgari’s workshop. After three-years of study in Cyprus, he took off to Greece where he studied at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in the Fine and Applied Arts Department.

He has participated in group exhibitions here and in Greece and in 2011 he was awarded second place in a painting contest held at the Mousio Theasis in Larnaca. This is his second solo exhibition.

Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm. Saturday- Sunday: 11am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 99-083974