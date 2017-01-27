Extreme cold expected during the weekend

Temperatures inland will drop to as low as one degree on Friday night, the met office announced.

Between Friday and Sunday, rain, isolated thunderstorms and snow in hilly and mountainous areas are expected, while temperatures will drop island wide.

On Friday the highest temperatures are forecast to be in coastal areas, around 12°C to 14°C. In the Nicosia area it will be just 10°C and frost is expected in the mountains during the day.

The lowest temperatures are minus 6C in the higher mountains, 1°C inland and 3°C at the eastern and southern coast, and 7°C in other coastal areas.

There will be no substantial change in temperatures on Saturday but they will gradually rise on Sunday.

Because of light snowfall and frost in the Troodos region the roads from Platres to Troodos, Karvounas to Troodos, and Prodromos to Troodos are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains.

Other roads in mountainous areas are slippery, and police urged drivers to be extra careful, to drive at low speeds and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.