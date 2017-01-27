House plenary pays tribute to Holocaust victims

The House of Representatives paid tribute on Friday, to the millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust, on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day,

Speaking before the plenary, House President Demetris Syllouris said that the annual remembrance offered the opportunity to send a strong message denouncing antisemitism and intolerance, fanaticism and racist behaviours.

Syllouris welcomed the presence at the House of the Ambassador of Israel to Cyprus Yael Ravia-Zadok and members of Israel`s diplomatic mission, as well as of representatives of organisations which promote cooperation between Cyprus and Israel.