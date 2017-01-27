Jamie’s Evening Favourites – now available in Nicosia!

Come in and try our new Evening favourite menu at Jamie’s Italian in Nicosia – if you pop in after 6pm from Sunday-Thursday, you can enjoy two courses for €16.95 or indulge in three courses for just €20.95!

Superb dinner deals featuring some old favourites, as well as a new soup addition for starter, all designed to make your evening a favourite one – whether it’s a mid-week after work bite to eat or a Sunday evening treat!

Choose from a fantastic selection of J main courses such as the Porcini tagliatelle, and the Jamie’s Italian burger or the Pork chop al mattone for the good stuff when it comes to meat. Top it up with the irresistible selection of our beautiful and delicious desserts which will definitely become your evening favourites from the first bite. Make your booking now!

Address: 5 Andrea Avraamidi, Engomi, 2411 Nicosia | Tel: 22 028939