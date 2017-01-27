Judy Garland’s remains are being moved to Los Angeles

The iconic actress – who died from an accidental overdose in London in 1969 – had been laid to rest in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York, but her burial place has been dug up and her remains were transported to California earlier this week at the request of her famous daughter Liza Minnelli so they can be re-interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

According to People magazine, the move is being made because her previous burial site didn’t have enough space for plots for her three children and grandchildren to eventually be laid to rest with her.

A new memoir, ‘Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland’, based on notes written by the ‘Wizard of Oz’ star’s late ex-husband Sid Luft – the father of her two youngest children Lorna and Joey – before his death in 2005, addresses the star’s passing and how her family never got over the tragedy.

Sidney – the third of Judy’s five husbands – wrote: “Emotionally, none of us ever overcame it.

“Judy Garland was a very rare mix of shattered nerves and insecurities, self-destructiveness, and suicidal tendencies but also a true genius.

“She was to me the greatest talent who ever lived.”

In the book, which will be published in March, Sid also discussed Judy’s friendship with the late Marilyn Monroe.

He wrote of the ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ star’s visits to their home: “She’d sit by the fire, not talking much, a quiet presence.

“Marilyn was sweet and very unhappy. She’d chat with Judy and play with the children, hang out.

“She was separated from one of her husbands whom she complained was a nice person but said didn’t know how to make love to a woman. She’d hoped this pattern would change when they married. She was frustrated and disappointed.”