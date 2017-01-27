Man collides with police car attempting to escape drug squad

A man attempting to get away from drug squad officers driving an uninsured car with no MOT or valid driving licence collided with a police vehicle, police said Friday.

“Following evaluation of information received concerning drug possession, members of the drug squad attempted to stop a car driven by an unknown person in Limassol on Thursday afternoon for a check.”

Police said that as soon as the man became aware of their presence he attempted to speed off through an intersection, ignoring their signals for him to stop and colliding with a police car, bringing him to a stop.

“The said person, having left the vehicle tried to escape, but was intercepted by a member of the drug squad.”

From investigations carried out it was established that the driver was a 29-year-old man who possessed an expired learner’s licence, the vehicle having no MOT or insurance cover.

“In a subsequent search carried out at the home where the 29-year-old resides, a grinder with traces of cannabis was discovered, as well as two straws and a nylon bag, containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.”

The man was arrested and detained to facilitate ongoing investigations which are being carried out by the Limassol drug squad.