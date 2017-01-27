Oil and gas companies urged to move out quickly

The Larnaca municipality and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) will take steps to persuade private companies to remove their oil and gas installations from the town as quickly as possible, president of the Larnaca CCI Othonas Theodoulou said on Friday.

The movement of private enterprises from the Larnaca seafront to Vassilikos will soon have to start, Theodoulou said on the occasion of the official launch of the decommissioning of the state fuel storage company (Ketap). Part of the storage facilities are used by private oil companies.

“We believe that the movement of oil and gas installations from Larnaca is the end of an era that has come naturally,” the chamber’s president said.

He added that the refineries have played an important role for the city’s economy in the past but it is time to look at the wider interests of the city now.

The chamber’s request, he continued “is to begin as soon as possible with the dismantling of liquid fuel and gas installations because as a local community and as a state, we want to give the message that the decisions taken, although delayed, are without return.”

Theodoulou expressed his appreciation for the actions of Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos who signed the decree for the start of removal of the installation by January 31 this year.

“The interior minister’s intervention was the reason why we are here today and that we are beginning to dismantle and move the installations from the Larnaca seafront,” he said.

The Larnaca municipal council also welcomed the start of the dismantling but also expressed its disappointment that there are companies which continue to use the facilities despite the ministerial decree.

In a written statement, the council expressed the view that not all necessary actions have been taken resulting in the non-compliance of companies with the decree. They stressed they are determined to end the use of the facilities to ensure the health and safety of all residents but also to upgrade the region.