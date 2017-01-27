Pafos2017 counts down to opening festivities

Paphos is counting down to the opening ceremony and celebrations to mark the town’s role as European Cultural Capital.

The Pafos2017 programme of opening events is inspired by myth and showcases the history, cultural heritage, diversity and the multiculturalism which has helped to shape the modern culture of Paphos, Cyprus and Europe.

At the heart of the events lies the myth of the birth of Paphos through the union of Pygmalion and Galatea.

The celebrations for the opening programme will take place over the weekend with free events taking place throughout the day on Saturday to kick the celebrations off.

The main opening event, which organisers promise will be a musical and visual spectacle, will take place at 7pm at the newly revamped Town Hall Square, in the heart of Paphos old town.

“The Open Air Factory transcends the limits between art and life, restoring continuity and leading Paphos to a story of return back to itself; back to being a piece of art,” Anastazia Anastasiou of Pafos2017 said.

The official opening promises to be a spectacular and memorable event and is open to everyone, she stressed.

Anastasiou said the opening events will link the past and future of Paphos through events, exhibitions, music, projections and actions.

The opening which will include 3D mapping on many of the surrounding buildings.

Young people, children and volunteers from all over Cyprus will join a professional cast. Greek and Turkish Cypriot musicians and singers will perform in unison with a Danish choir and the jazz orchestra from Aarhus, the Danish city that is also European Cultural Capital for the year. The choir of the music lyceum of Paphos and the Paphos municipality Philharmonic will also be participating.

Aarhus and Paphos will be connected throughout the year by a series of common projects. Internationally renowned Danish composer, Lars Møller, composed a work specifically for the opening event of the Aarhus European Capital of Culture which he will also present in Paphos.

“As Pygmalion invokes the spirit of Aphrodite to breathe life into the statue he has carved, light and fire will illuminate the sky above our newly restored city centre,” Anastasiou said.

During the year, all parts of Paphos will be part of the cultural scene, including beaches, parks, streets and squares.

In February, artists and architects will erect structures in the Paphos municipal gardens, an event called Second Nature.

From March to April the exhibition Celebrating Stass pays tribute to Stass Paraskos, one of the most famous Cypriot artists, at the Municipal gallery.

On April 8 Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota will create an installation at the old quarry Fabrica Hill.

Definitely one of the highlights is concert by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra by the Paphos castle on May 1.

On August 5 Aphrodite’s Rock is the backdrop for a concert with Yugoslav musician Goran Bregovic.

There are more than 150 projects planned for the programme.

For further information: www.pafos2017.eu