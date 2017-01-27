Review: Searays café bar, Paphos

If you’re looking for something off the beaten track set in an idyllic location and with superb views a visit to Searays café bar in Peyia, Paphos is a must.

Taken over by the current owners two years ago, Searays is found at the entrance to the Akamas Peninsula in Peyia and has got everything going for it.

The location is stunning and this is a wonderful place to watch the sunset, breathe in clear, fresh air and admire the Mediterranean from the outside seating area.

I had been meaning to visit for months after numerous word of mouth recommendations from friends and finally managed to visit on a sunny January day. I wasn’t disappointed.

Although not busy, a handful of customers were enjoying the peace and tranquillity while grabbing a bite to eat or savouring a beer or a coffee.

The welcome from one of the owners was warm and friendly and we chose to sit outside at a long picnic style table (other types of seating are also available) facing a beautiful view of the Akamas.

If you are venturing into the Akamas for a day out or a trip, this venue is ideally placed to provide all of the sustenance you will need and it bills itself as ‘the last watering hole before the Akamas.’

Searays are open every day from around midday, except Tuesdays, and generally close when the sun goes down.

A special winter menu offers a few dishes including a hearty cottage pie with hand cut chips for a reasonable €6.50. It was very good and all of the food is home cooked and tasty. A larger menu is available during the summer season.

However, this is also a really lovely place to come for a coffee or cocktail and gets busy during the summer months. There are a variety of beers and Guinness on draft available.

This café bar also offers different events which take place on a regular basis during the summer. These include live music, charity events, themed happenings and parties.

The venue’s live events for 2017 will get underway in a few weeks and will be announced on their Facebook page. Free Wi-Fi is available and key sporting events are also shown live.

At the rear, there is also a dedicated area used to play Boules. Dog owners are also catered for, as this is a dog friendly venue and water bowls are placed around the grounds.

The welcome at Sea Rays is warm, the service good and the location superb. Combine that with flavoursome food and reasonably priced drinks and it’s a winning combination.

Searays Café Bar, Paphos

Where: Lara Street (road to the Akamas), Peyia, Paphos

Contact: 99 617415, Sea Rays café bar on Facebook