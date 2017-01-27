Shipping association says costs set to skyrocket under new operator

THE Cyprus Shipping Association has voiced concern over the operation of the Limassol port, after it is taken over by a private company at midnight Saturday.

The association was also worried about what appeared to be increases in fees announced by the new operators.

Its director, Lefteris Kouzapas, said it did not look like ship servicing would be carried out as expected.

“We are not ready with relation with the procedures that must be followed,” he said. “As late as today, we were discussing how workers would enter the port. Nor is there full agreement on the issue of ship services and what procedure would be followed.”

Kouzapas said despite promises, the equipment remained antiquated, both in container servicing and general cargo.

He also raised the matter of port charges, suggesting that the new hikes announced by the operators would have a domino effect, ultimately hurting the economy and consumers.

“There are certain ship categories which will see their cost 100 per cent to 150 per cent up, compared with the current charges,” he said.

There were ships that will be charged for a second tug boat to dock in Limassol and to leave the harbour, another additional cost.

That would mean vessels carrying a small number of containers would be forces to either add the cost to the shipping fare or not come at all.

The operators will charge €185 for a 20-foot container, compared with €70 to €80; a 40-footer will cost €270 instead of €130.

Price hikes will also be imposed on passenger ships, something catastrophic for the sector “which is already suffering, since passenger traffic at Limassol port is at its lowest level.”

“We are not against denationalisation but we want the port to operate properly, the correct way and the right cost.”

DP World Limassol, which will be taking over the general cargo terminal, said its main aim is to further improve the efficiency of the port’s operation, ensuring thus its long-term viable growth.

DP World’s security director Nicos Kamakiotis said all preparations had been done “even at a plan B level, in case our plans do not go as expected.”

“The change is certainly big, it is however our basic objective to implement the changes demanded by our group in a gradual way so that there will not be a big disturbance to the port’s operation,” he said.