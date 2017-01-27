Tziortzis and InterTaxAudit together for the third year

InterTaxAudit, a dynamic and reliable audit firm which offers a wide range of tax and advisory services, has recently renewed its cooperation with 19-year-old driver of Russian SMP Racing, Vladimiros Tziortzis.

The talented driver will take part in the 2017 SMP Formula 4 NEZ which is certified by the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA).

As a result, InterTaxAudit becomes the longest serving sponsor of Tziortzis, since it will be supporting him in his difficult efforts for the third year in a row.

“In Vladimiros, we see the future and hope, not only for the sport in particular but for our country in general. Therefore, it is with great pleasure and true honour that we support Vladimiros in his difficult and often lonely times of competition, noting with pride his progress through time”, Chief Executive Officer of InterTaxAudit, Aris Theophanous said.

A few days ago, the Cypriot driver visited the InterTaxAudit offices where he had the opportunity to speak personally with the management and other staff of the firm, shortly before the start of his racing commitments for 2017.

Tziortzis stated: “InterTaxAudit’s support is very important to me, not only due to its economic contribution, but also because I feel that I have next to me a reliable and dynamic partner I can trust”.

Tziortzis is currently preparing himself in Cyprus, mainly concentrating on his physical condition, as well as practising at the Daytona go-kart track while he is waiting for the first trial runs in view of the championship that starts in late April.

He was born in Nicosia in 1997 and is the son of Andreas Tziortzi, former rally racing and motocross champion. From childhood and right after his first steps, he began to drive karts and was crowned seven times champion in Cyprus, in various categories.

He successfully competed for two years in the Russian Championship in Formula 3, while in 2016 he took part in Northern Europe Formula 4 championship of the FIA, where he will take part in 2017 as he renewed his cooperation with the SMP Racing.