Water main break causes torrent in Agglisides

A water main burst on Thursday night in the village of Agglisides, Larnaca, releasing some 1,100 tonnes of water into the streets and damaging a van that was swept into a crater created by the force of the water.

Community leader Stavros Nicolaou said the incident happened just after 10pm. Residents heard a loud explosion-like noise before they saw tonnes of water form into a torrent, flooding the streets.

Nicolaou said a van parked at the spot dropped into the three-metre crater crater created by the 50-inch pipe.

The vehicle was collected by the electro mechanical services for repairs. Crews were also checking whether houses were also damaged.

Nicolaou said the asbestos main had been installed in 1965 to carry water from Chirokitia to numerous communities, including in the Famagusta district. It was the fifth burst in the past 15 years, he said.