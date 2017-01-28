A dinner in the dark

Most of us cannot imagine what life would be like without sight. How would we get around, how would be eat, how would we work?

The event, Blind for an Hour, will put participants in this exact position for an hour to feel what it would be like to live in a world without the sense of sight.

The event, organised by the Rotaract Club in Larnaca and the Pancyprian Blind Organisation, will take place at the Tudor Inn in Larnaca on Tuesday.

Participants will be blindfolded while they walk around the restaurant, have a meal and do whatever else they would normally do while out to dinner.

The purpose of this yearly event is to raise awareness about the difficulties and challenges visually disabled individuals face on a daily basis.

The fee for the event is €15 with food – lasagna with meat and salad or vegetarian lasagna and salad plus a drink – and the net proceeds from the event will fund the purchase of a van for the Larnaca State Institution for Children.

Prepaid registration is required by January 29. Please register by calling Maria on 96-921891 or Mishel on 99-991839. You can make a direct deposit into the account 360-10-699783-01, with IBAN number CY35 0050 0360 0003 6010 6997 8301.

