Anastasiades and Tsipras to meet in Lisbon

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are set to have a meeting on Saturday, at 11.30am Cyprus time to discuss recent developments in the Cyprus reunification process.

Sources have told CNA that Anastasiades will also have bilateral meetings with French President François Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The heads of state or government of Cyprus, Portugal, France, Greece, Malta, Spain and Italy are taking part on Saturday in a Mediterranean EU States Summit (MED Group) in Lisbon. Anastasiades is set to address the summit on the Cyprus problem.

The summit`s aim is to coordinate positions on common challenges ahead of an Informal EU Summit, which will take place in Malta on February 3, an official press release said.

The Lisbon Summit will focus on matters pertaining to the future of the EU, immigration, internal and external security and economic and social growth.

Leaders will have a working lunch after the summit followed by a joint press conference.