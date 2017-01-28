Apoel braced for tough test at Ethnkos as title battle hots up

League leaders Apoel face a tough away game at free-scoring Ethnikos Achnas in round 21 of the Cyprus football championship while the three teams just below them, AEK, AEL and Apollon, all face teams flirting with relegation in AEZ Zakakiou, Aris and bottom-placed Anagennisi Dherynia.

Apoel have been very busy in the transfer market over the past ten days but it is unlikely that any of their three new signings will be making the starting eleven this weekend.

David Barral, who started the last couple of games for the champions, is ruled out through injury while Cedric Yambere and Lorenzo Ebislio have just a couple of training sessions under their belts.

Apoel coach Thomas Christiansen will also be without Vander, Orlandi and Milanov who are all nursing injuries.

Ethnikos replaced their coach Danilo Doncic with Lithuanian Valdas Ivanauskas in early October, and since then the team from Achna has been transformed into one of the most exciting in the league, just one point off sixth place.

In strikers Zelaya and Katcharava they have one of the most potent strikeforces in the league, scoring 11 goals apiece, while at the back Stoychev and Krachunov have put in impressive performances in recent games.

Second-placed AEK are expected to take the three points against AEZ Zakakiou even though the Larnaca side has a tendency to drop points where it is least expected, as happened last week against relegation-threatened Aris.

In Dherynia, Apollon should have few problems in defeating Anagennisi, who have yet to register a win, extending Sofronis Avgoustis’ perfect start as coach to seven games.

Omonia’s season is going from bad to worse as they have now failed to win in their last four games.

Coach John Carver, as well as football director Nicos Dabizas, have come under a lot of criticism in recent weeks and their future at the Nicosia giants may hinge on defeating Nea Salamina at the GSP stadium.

Nea Salamina, currently in eighth place, were knocked out of the cup on Wednesday, but with last season’s top scorer Makriev back in form they will test Omonia’s shaky defence in an effort to stay within reach of sixth place.

Ermis and Anorthosis have also set their sights on the coveted sixth place as they meet in Larnaca, with Ermis currently holding that position.

Anorthosis are still five points behind the Aradippou team and anything short of a win will be disastrous for them.

In the final weekend game Doxa Katokopias take on Karmiotissa at the Makarion stadium with both teams desperate for the points.

Doxa are just outside the (automatic) relegation zone while Karmiotissa, after a bright start to the season, look likely to be involved in the relegation playoffs battle.

On Monday evening two Limassol teams, AEL and Aris, will meet at the Tsirion stadium with the former the outright favourites for the win.