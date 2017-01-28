Erdogan, May discuss Cyprus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday his discussions in Ankara with British Prime Minister Theresa May, included the recent Geneva process on Cyprus.

“We discussed what we can still do in Cyprus, what steps we can take as the three guarantor powers, Turkey, Britain and Greece,” Erdogan said during a joint news conference with the British Prime Minister.

The foreign ministers of the guarantor powers met in Geneva with the two Cypriot sides on January 12 to discuss the issue of guarantees and security. No deal was reached but discussions continued the following week with a technical working group in Switzerland.

It is not known when they sides will schedule a new political meeting.