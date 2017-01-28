Fire service respond to Limassol house blaze

Fire fighters in Limassol responded to a call reporting a granny flat ablaze in the Turkish Cypriot sector of the coastal city, the fire service said Saturday.

“At 21.55 (Friday) a call was received of a fire in an auxiliary house in Giltis street in Limassol, to which three vehicles from Ayios Yiannis fire station responded. The fire was put under control at 22.15.”

The service said the house consisted of two rooms and that the fire, which started from a mattress was extinguished before being able to spread.

The house belongs to a Turkish Cypriot, who appears to have been absent over the last few days.

The cause of fire was investigated by the fire department, without anything being found, and remains unknown.