Fire service respond to Limassol house blaze

January 28th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Fire service respond to Limassol house blaze

Fire fighters in Limassol responded to a call reporting a granny flat ablaze in the Turkish Cypriot sector of the coastal city, the fire service said Saturday.

“At 21.55 (Friday) a call was received of a fire in an auxiliary house in Giltis street in Limassol, to which three vehicles from Ayios Yiannis fire station responded. The fire was put under control at 22.15.”

The service said the house consisted of two rooms and that the fire, which started from a mattress was extinguished before being able to spread.

The house belongs to a Turkish Cypriot, who appears to have been absent over the last few days.

The cause of fire was investigated by the fire department, without anything being found, and remains unknown.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close