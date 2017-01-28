May arrives in Turkey for talks on post-Brexit trade deal

Theresa May travelled to Turkey on Saturday on a mission to prepare the way for trade deals following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

As the Prime Minister arrived in Ankara, Downing Street announced that the UK and Turkey have agreed to set up a new joint working group to carry out the groundwork for a deal.

In her one-day visit, May was set for talks with the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and PM Binali Yildirim.

May’s arrival, straight from her White House meeting with US president Donald Trump, comes at a tense moment, with Turkey threatening to tear up a migration agreement with EU member Greece because of a row over its refusal to extradite troops allegedly involved in last year’s botched coup.

The PM is under pressure to confront Erdogan over human rights, following his crackdown on dissent in the wake of the coup, which has seen a wave of arrests, the closure of numerous media outlets and the removal of thousands of public officials – including judges, academics and teachers – from their jobs.

Amnesty International said the human rights situation has “deteriorated markedly” during the state of emergency imposed by Erdogan.

The organisation’s UK director Kate Allen said the visit was a “vital opportunity” for May to ask “probing questions” about allegations of excessive use of force and ill-treatment in detention.

Downing Street was unable to confirm whether human rights would be raised during the talks, though aides did not rule it out.

“The Prime Minister’s approach is quite clear – she thinks it’s important, and in the UK’s national interest, to engage with Turkey on a range of issues, from defence and security co-operation to capitalising on trade opportunities,” said a Number 10 source.

“We have already expressed our strong support for Turkey’s democracy and institutions following the coup – but we have also been clear that we urge Turkey to ensure that their response is proportionate, justified and in line with international human rights obligations.”

Number 10 said May was keen to take advantage of the opportunities for increased trade with Turkey that will become available after Britain’s exit from the EU.

Already, working groups have been set up with around a dozen countries around the globe to pave the way for free trade agreements, though formal negotiations cannot take place until the UK has left the EU.

The PM also wants to discuss increased security co-operation particularly in the areas of aviation security and counter-terrorism. She and Erdogan are expected to agree to closer collaboration through a strategic security partnership.

May arrived for her talks with Erdogan to find her own image dominating television screens in the presidential palace, which were showing footage of her visit to the White House on Friday.

As she sat down to begin talks, the Turkish president pointed out the footage playing on a huge TV screen. “It was well covered in Turkey,” an aide to the president explained, as May laughed in surprise.

Erdogan asked how the weather in Ankara – currently under a light coating of snow – compared to Washington. “Here is colder,” she replied.

Before meeting the president, May paid her respects at the tomb of Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish republic.

Dressed in sombre black, the PM bowed her head in respect after laying a large red and white wreath – the colours of Turkey’s flag – before Ataturk’s sarcophagus inside the imposing mausoleum building which perches on a hill in the centre of Ankara.

May then signed her name in the visitors’ book, beneath the message: “It is a great honour to visit this special place of remembrance to the founding father of modern Turkey.

“Let us together renew our efforts to fulfil Ataturk’s vision of peace at home and peace in the world.”