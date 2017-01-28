Music to feed your passion

The Russian virtuoso pianist Andrey Buginov will perform again to the local crowd on Thursday after a very successful concert last July.

Buginov, a St Petersburg State Conservatory graduate, will give a piano performance at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos at 8pm.

During his student years, Buginov was a prize winner of several international competitions including Domenico Cimarosa International Piano Competition (1990, Aversa, Italy), Sergei Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition (1990, Morcone, Italy) and Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition (1992, Bolzano, Italy).

As well as being an accomplished piano performer, he also wanted to pass on his musical knowledge to the younger generation and was a teacher at Saint-Petersburg State Conservatory at the piano department from 1994 to 2000.

In 2007 he was invited as a piano professor at the Cheongju University and Chungju national University to perform in concerts and lead masterclasses. In December 2011, he played concerts with symphonic orchestras at Cheonju University concert hall and Chungju concert hall (South Korea).

As a solo pianist, Bugrinov has been invited by several countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, USA, South Africa and South Korea to give performances. He has also performed with St Petersburg Symphonic Orchestras on many occasions.

He is currently an associate professor of piano at Saint-Petersburg State Pedagogical University of Gerzen in Russia. Also, as of November 2015, he became the Dean of the piano department of Harbin Conservatory of music in China.

For his performance in Paphos, he will play Etude on a Theme of Paganini No2 and Transcendental etude (Wilde Jagd), by Franz Liszt, Kreisleriana, Robert Schumann and Etudes-tableaux op. 39 (complete) by Sergei Rachmaninov.

Andrey Buginov

Solo piano recital. February 2. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420