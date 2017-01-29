Akinci ready to discuss adaptation of 1960 treaty to fit 2017 realities

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci says he is ready to discuss adaptation of the 1960 structure for security and guarantees to fit the situation in 2017 so that both sides can feel secure.

He also said, in an interview with CNN Turk, that a reasonable number of Turkish troops should remain on the island and that some of the territory asked for, but not all, should be given back to Greek Cypriot administration.

The Greek Cypriot side says the EU is enough of a guarantee system but the Turkish side insists that the 1960 guarantee remain.

“We do not want a guarantee-security system in which while one side feels secure the other does not,” Akinci said. “Let’s discuss how to adapt the 1960 structure to 2017”.

Arguing in favour of keeping a number of Turkish troops to be agreed between the two sides and the guarantor powers, Greece and Turkey, Akinci said it would help in the security and defence of the federal Cyprus against external threats.

He said numbers were being discussed on a technical level.

Speaking of territory, Akinci said for the maps presented in Geneva to be applied, other issues should first be agreed. He also said that the World Bank and IMF had spoken of a maximum 9-10 billion euros for property compensation.

Referring to the January 12 conference in Geneva attended by the foreign ministers of the guarantor powers, he said Greece had asked for a ten-day postponement and then announced it without consulting anyone. This had created a big problem for the conference, he said.

“We are open to discuss these issues and Turkey is open to it but the problem here is the stance of the Greek Cypriot side and Greece… ‘army zero and zero guarantees’,” he said.

Commenting on reactions in Turkey that Cyprus is being given away, Akinci said: “the island is not going anywhere.”

“Some of the territory must be returned but not all. This is something that is long known, discussed and certainly needs to be resolved without cheap rhetoric for internal consumption.”

On Saturday Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told his UK counterpart Theresa May that security and guarantees must continue, saying that a solution needs to be just and viable for both sides in Cyprus so that the experiences of the past were not repeated.

May said Britain was pleased “to see that the negotiations have moved so far” and added that She added that a solution “which will be good for all the people of Cyprus, is what we are working towards”.

Earlier May met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, where they had also discussed Cyprus and bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, President Nicos Anastasiades expressed gratitude to EU Mediterranean member states at the Lisbon summit on Saturday for their support and understanding. A declaration after the meeting said the summit reiterated its support to the ongoing process for the reunification of Cyprus, without guarantees, in line with UNSC Resolutions and the EU acquis. EU membership was the best safeguard for a reunified Cyprus, it said.

Anastasiades spoke of creating conditions “for a European state to restore its unity, and to also create those conditions that allow all its citizens, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, to live in peace within the rest of Europe”.