Cold weather continues into Sunday

As the cold snap continued on Sunday, the following roads were open only to vehicles with four-wheel drives or those with snow chains,

Nicosia:

• Gouri – Lazanias – Machairas – Kionia

• Palaichori – Agros

• Lagoudera – Madari – Polystypos – Fterikoudi – Platanistasa

Morphou district

• Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

• Orkontas – Kampos – Pyrgos

• Pedoulas – Prodromos

• Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

Pedoulas – Kykkos – Kampos

Lemithou – Kaminaria

Kalopanayiotis – Kykkos

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Kannavia

Mouroulla – Pedoulas

Limassol:

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvounas – Troodos

Platres – Trooditissa

Agros – Ayios Ioannis

Palaichori – Agros – Kyperounta

Karvounas – Kyperounta

Open but slippery:

Asprogias – Panayias – Statos – Ayios Photios and Ayios Nicholas – Salamiou in Paphos

Atsas – Orkontas – Kalopanayiotis – Moutoullas and Lemythou – Paliomylo – Ayios Demetrius, in Morphou district.

Police said conditions were changing all the time and drivers were advised to be careful.

Changes on the road network can be found throughout the day on the police website, app and social media.

www.cypruspolicenews.com

On Sunday the weather will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud, Temperatures will be 11C inand and around 13C on the coasts with 2C in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop by nighttime to 1C inland, around 5C on the coasts and -5C in the mountains.