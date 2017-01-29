Cold weather continues into Sunday

As the cold snap continued on Sunday, the following roads were open only to vehicles with four-wheel drives or those with snow chains,
Nicosia:
• Gouri – Lazanias – Machairas – Kionia
• Palaichori – Agros
• Lagoudera – Madari – Polystypos – Fterikoudi – Platanistasa
Morphou district
• Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas
• Orkontas – Kampos – Pyrgos
• Pedoulas – Prodromos
• Prodromos – Platres
Prodromos – Lemithou
Pedoulas – Kykkos – Kampos
Lemithou – Kaminaria
Kalopanayiotis – Kykkos
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Kannavia
Mouroulla – Pedoulas
Limassol:
Platres – Troodos
Prodromos – Troodos
Karvounas – Troodos
Platres – Trooditissa
Agros – Ayios Ioannis
Palaichori – Agros – Kyperounta
Karvounas – Kyperounta
Open but slippery:
Asprogias – Panayias – Statos – Ayios Photios and Ayios Nicholas – Salamiou in Paphos
Atsas – Orkontas – Kalopanayiotis – Moutoullas and Lemythou – Paliomylo – Ayios Demetrius, in Morphou district.
Police said conditions were changing all the time and drivers were advised to be careful.
Changes on the road network can be found throughout the day on the police website, app and social media.
www.cypruspolicenews.com
On Sunday the weather will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud, Temperatures will be 11C inand and around 13C on the coasts with 2C in the mountains.
Temperatures will drop by nighttime to 1C inland, around 5C on the coasts and -5C in the mountains.