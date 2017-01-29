FACTBOX: Roger Federer and Grand Slam winners

Born: Aug. 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland. (Age: 35)

GRAND SLAM TITLES (18): Australian Open 2004, 2006-07, 2010, 2017; French Open 2009; Wimbledon, 2003-2007, 2009, 2012; U.S. Open 2004-2008

* Bursts on to the scene in 2001 when he ends Pete Sampras’s 31-match winning streak at Wimbledon in the fourth round before losing in quarter-finals.

* In 2003, becomes the first Swiss man to win a grand slam after beating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final.

PLAYING CAREER

* Only man to win five consecutive titles at two different grand slams — Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

* First man to win Wimbledon-U.S. Open double four years in a row.

* Only man in the professional era to win three consecutive majors twice in his career when he captured the 2007 Australian Open title.

* Matched Bjorn Borg’s record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles in 2007.

* His run of reaching 10 consecutive grand slam finals is ended by Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Australian Open semi-finals.

* The 2008 five-set epic final at Wimbledon is regarded by many as the best ever tennis match. He lost the match to Rafael Nadal.

* His 2009 French Open crown made him the sixth man — after Fred Perry, Don Budge, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Andre Agassi — to have won all four grand slam titles during his career. Nadal later became the seventh to achieve the feat.

* Breaks American Pete Sampras’s record of 14 grand slam titles with his 15th win in the 2009 Wimbledon final to reclaim the world number one spot from Nadal.

* His record run of reaching 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals is snapped by Robin Soderling in the last eight of the 2010 French Open. That record is widely considered as one of the most astonishing in sport as it means Federer finished in the top four at a major for almost six successive years. His streak is more than double the previous record held by Ivan Lendl, who reached 10 consecutive major semis.

* Becomes the 23rd man to top the ATP rankings in 2004, and keeps the ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks. By winning his seventh Wimbledon title, he also matches Sampras’s record of spending 286 weeks as world number one.

* Holds a record run of 24 consecutive final victories, which was snapped when he lost 2005 Masters Cup final to David Nalbandian. Finished the season with an 81-4 win-loss record.

* In 2006, he reached all four grand slam finals, winning in Australia, Wimbledon and the U.S. among a haul of 12 titles and a 92-5 win-loss record.

* Has a professional era record of 65 consecutive wins on grass, which was ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

* Won an Olympic men’s doubles gold medal with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games. Also won the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2012 London Games.

* Comes back from six-month injury lay-off to win the 2017 Australian Open and at 35, becomes the oldest player to win a grand slam title since Australia’s Ken Rosewall won at Melbourne Park in 1972 at the age of 37.

List of leading men’s grand slam singles title winners after Roger Federer beat Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

18 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) – Australian Open (5), French Open (1), Wimbledon (7), U.S. Open (5)

14 – Rafa Nadal (Spain) – Australian Open (1), French Open (9), Wimbledon (2), U.S. Open (2)

14 – Pete Sampras (United States) – Australian Open (2), Wimbledon (7), U.S. Open (5)

12 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – Australian Open (6), French Open (1), Wimbledon (3), U.S. Open (2)

12 – Roy Emerson (Australia) – Australian Open (6), French Open (2), Wimbledon (2), U.S. Open (2)

11 – Rod Laver (Australia) – Australian Open (3), French Open (2), Wimbledon (4), U.S. Open (2)

11 – Bjorn Borg (Sweden) – French Open (6), Wimbledon (5)

10 – Bill Tilden (United States) – Wimbledon (3), U.S. Open (7)

List of Australian Open men’s singles champions since the event began in 1905

2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6

6-1 3-6 6-3

2016 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) bt Andy Murray (Britain) 6-1 7-5

7-6(3)

2015 Djokovic bt Murray 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0

2014 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) bt Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-2

3-6 6-3

2013 Djokovic bt Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2

2012 Djokovic bt Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5

2011 Djokovic bt Murray 6-4 6-2 6-3

2010 Federer (Switzerland) bt Murray6-3 6-4 7-6

2009 Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2

2008 Djokovic bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6

2007 Federer bt Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)7-6 6-4 6-4

2006 Federer bt Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2

2005 Marat Safin (Russia) bt Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 1-6

6-3 6-4 6-4

2004 Federer bt Safin 7-6 6-4 6-2

2003 Andre Agassi (U.S.) bt Rainer Schuettler (Germany) 6-2

6-2 6-1

2002 Thomas Johansson (Sweden) bt Safin 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6

2001 Agassi bt Arnaud Clement (France) 6-4 6-2 6-2

2000 Agassi (U.S.) bt Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2

6-4

1999 Kafelnikov bt Thomas Enqvist(Sweden) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6

1998 Petr Korda (Czech Republic) bt Marcelo Rios (Chile) 6-2

6-2 6-2

1997 Pete Sampras (U.S.) bt Carlos Moya (Spain) 6-2 6-3 6-3

1996 Boris Becker (Germany) bt Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

2-6 6-2

1995 Agassi bt Sampras 4-6 6-1 7-6 6-4

1994 Sampras bt Todd Martin (U.S.) 7-6 6-4 6-4

1993 Jim Courier (U.S.) bt Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-2 6-1 2-6

7-5

1992 Courier bt Edberg 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2

1991 Becker bt Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

1990 Lendl bt Edberg 4-6 7-6 5-2 retired

1989 Lendl bt Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2 6-2

1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden) bt Pat Cash 6-3 6-7 3-6 6-1 8-6

1987 (Jan) Edberg bt Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3

1986 No competition

1985 (Nov) Edberg bt Wilander 6-4 6-3 6-3

1984 Wilander bt Kevin Curren (South Africa)6-7 6-4 7-6 6-2

1983 Wilander bt Lendl 6-1 6-4 6-4

1982 Johan Kriek (South Africa) bt Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-3 6-3

6-2

1981 Kriek bt Denton 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4

1980 Brian Teacher (U.S.) bt Kim Warwick 7-5 7-6 6-3

1979 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) bt John Sadri (U.S.) 7-6 6-3

6-2

1978 Vilas bt John Marks 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3

1977 (Dec) Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) bt John Lloyd (Britain) 6-3

7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2

1977 (Jan) Roscoe Tanner (U.S.) bt Vilas 6-3 6-3 6-3

1976 Mark Edmondson bt John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1

1975 Newcombe bt Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-4 7-5

1974 Connors bt Phil Dent 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-3

1973 Newcombe bt Onny Parun (New Zealand) 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-1

1972 Ken Rosewall bt Mal Anderson 7-6 6-3 7-5

1971 Rosewall bt Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 6-3

1970 Ashe bt Dick Crealy 6-4 9-7 6-2

1969 Rod Laver bt Andres Gimeno (Spain) 6-3 6-4 7-5

1968 Bill Bowrey bt Juan Gisbert (Spain) 7-5 2-6 9-7 6-4

1967 Roy Emerson bt Ashe 6-4 6-1 6-4

1966 Emerson bt Ashe 6-4 6-8 6-2 6-3

1965 Emerson bt Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1

1964 Emerson bt Stolle 6-3 6-4 6-2

1963 Emerson bt Ken Fletcher 6-3 6-3 6-1

1962 Laver bt Emerson 8-6 0-6 6-4 6-4

1961 Emerson bt Laver 1-6 6-3 7-5 6-4

1960 Laver bt Neale Fraser 5-7 3-6 6-3 8-6 8-6

1959 Alex Olmedo (U.S.) bt Fraser 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3

1958 Ashley Cooper bt Mal Anderson 7-5 6-3 6-4

1957 Cooper bt Fraser 6-3 9-11 6-4 6-2

1956 Lew Hoad bt Rosewall 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-5

1955 Rosewall bt Hoad 9-7 6-4 6-4

1954 Mervyn Rose bt Rex Hartwig 6-2 0-6 6-4 6-2

1953 Rosewall bt Rose 6-0 6-3 6-4

1952 Ken McGregor bt Frank Sedgman 7-5 12-10 2-6 6-2

1951 Dick Savitt (U.S.) bt McGregor 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-1

1950 Sedgman bt McGregor 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-1

1949 Sedgman bt John Bromwich 6-3 6-2 6-2

1948 Adrian Quist bt Bromwich 6-4 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-3

1947 Dinny Pails bt Bromwich 4-6 6-4 3-6 7-5 8-6

1946 Bromwich bt Dinny Pails 5-7 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-2

1941-5 No competition

1940 Quist bt Jack Crawford 6-3 6-1 6-2

1939 Bromwich bt Quist 6-4 6-1 6-3

1938 Donald Budge (U.S.) bt Bromwich 6-4 6-2 6-1

1937 Vivian McGrath bt Bromwich 6-3 1-6 6-0 2-6 6-1

1936 Quist bt Crawford 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 9-7

1935 Crawford bt Fred Perry (Britain) 2-6 6-4 6-4 6-4

1934 Perry (Britain) bt Crawford 6-3 7-5 6-1

1933 Crawford bt Keith Gledhill 2-6 7-5 6-3 6-2

1932 Crawford bt Harry Hopman 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1

1931 Crawford bt Hopman 6-2 6-2 2-6 6-1

1930 Edgar Moon bt Hopman 6-3 6-1 6-3

1929 John Gregory (Britain) bt Richard Schlesinger 6-2 6-2

5-7 7-5

1928 Jean Borotra (France) bt R.Cummings 6-4 6-1 4-6 5-7 6-3

1927 Gerald Patterson bt John Hawkes 3-6 6-4 3-6 18-16 6-3

1926 Hawkes bt Jim Willard 6-1 6-3 6-1

1925 James Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 11-9 2-6 6-2 6-3

1924 Anderson bt Richard Schlesinger 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3

1923 Pat O’Hara Wood bt C. St.John 6-1 6-1 6-3

1922 Anderson bt Gerald Patterson 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2

1921 Rhys Gemmell bt A.Hedeman 7-5 6-1 6-4

1920 O’Hara Wood bt Ron Thomas 6-3 6-4 6-8 6-1 6-3

1919 Algernon Kingscote (Britain) bt E.Pockley 6-4 6-0 6-3

1916-8 No competition

1915 Gordon Lowe (Britain) bt Horace Rice 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-4

1914 Arthur O’Hara Wood bt Patterson 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-1

1913 Ernie Parker bt Harry Parker 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-2

1912 James Parke (Britain) bt A.Beamish 3-6 6-2 1-6 6-1 7-5

1911 Norman Brookes bt Horace Rice 6-1 6-2 6-3

1910 Rodney Heath bt Rice 6-4 6-3 6-2

1909 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) bt E. Parker 6-1 7-5 6-2

1908 Fred Alexander (U.S.) bt Alfred Dunlop 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-2

6-3

1907 Horace Rice bt H.Parker 6-3 6-4 6-4

1906 Wilding bt H. Parker 6-0 6-4 6-4

1905 Heath bt Arthur Curtis 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4