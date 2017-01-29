Former education minister and Larnaca MP dies aged 88

Christoforos Christofides

Former Education Minister and MP for Larnaca, Christoforos Christofides died Sunday at age 88, Larnaca Press reported.

Christofides was a dentist by profession, headed the Larnaca Dentists Association, and during the Eoka struggle 1955-1959, was held for two years by the British.

He served as an MP from 1970-1981, heading the House interior committee and was also a member of the education committee. Christofides was appointed education minister in 1990, serving in the government of George Vassiliou until 1993.

During this period, according to Larnaca Press, he oversaw a huge programme of schools expansion, delivering 21 new kindergartens, 28 primary schools, 17 secondary schools.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, February 1, at 2 pm at the Saint Lazarus Church in Larnaca.

