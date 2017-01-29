Hertha miss out on third spot after Freiburg defeat

Hertha Berlin missed their chance to move up to third place in the Bundesliga, slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Freiburg on Sunday for their second consecutive league loss this year.

Freiburg’s Janik Haberer fired in six minutes before the break but Hertha, who were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen last week, remained largely toothless up front in the second half.

Freiburg struck again with Nils Petersen beating keeper Rune Jarstein with a low drive in the 87th minute.

Substitute Julian Schieber gave the visitors some hope with a goal a minute later but Freiburg held on for the win.

The Berliners are in sixth place on 30 points, the same tally as Borussia Dortmund, who take on Mainz 05 later on Sunday. Freiburg climbed up to eighth on 26.

Leaders Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday to stay three points clear at the top on 45. RB Leipzig, who beat Hoffenheim by the same score, are on 42, with Eintracht Frankfurt third on 32.

Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday, January 29

Freiburg 2 Janik Haberer 39, Nils Petersen 87

Hertha Berlin 1 Julian Schieber 88

Saturday, January 28

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Jonathan Tah 31, Javier Hernandez 34

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Lars Stindl 52,58, Raffael 71

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 4

FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 25, Dominik Kohr 69

FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Pascal Gross 14, Markus Suttner 22, Almog Cohen 47pen

Hamburg SV 1 Gotoku Sakai 63

Werder Bremen 1 Max Kruse 53

Bayern Munich 2 Arjen Robben 30, David Alaba 45+1

SV Darmstadt 98 1 Sidney Sam 66pen

Cologne 6 Aytac Sulu 32og, Yuya Osako 36,72, Anthony Modeste 42, Milos Jojic 85, Artjoms Rudnevs 89

RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 38, Marcel Sabitzer 77

Hoffenheim 1 Nadiem Amiri 18

Friday, January 27

Schalke 04 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 33