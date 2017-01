A Romanian man died in Limassol in the early hours of Sunday while trying to get to his apartment from a balcony after forgetting his keys.

The 44-year-old had been able to enter the building around 1am and went onto the roof in an attempt to climb down to his third-floor balcony using some cable wire as a rope.

However he slipped and fell.

The man was taken to Limassol hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Police are investigating the exact way in which the accident occurred.