Many thanks

The Cyprus Mail kindly published on Wednesday, January 18th on page 2, an article including a photograph, to draw attention to a charity walk in aid of the Anti-Cancer Society, in memory of our daughter Hara Phitidis-Granath.  The walk took place on Saturday 21st January and was well attended by over 400 people, and a substantial amount of money was collected for that cause.

Through your newspaper we would like to express our profound thanks to the organisers of the walk, Mahi Solomou, PwC and all Hara’s colleagues, Dromea Racing, the Anti-Cancer Society and AIPFE Women of Europe, and all those who supported this endeavour both by walking, running, or by their donations.  To mark Hara’s short life in this way has meant so much to all our family and we are grateful beyond words.

Kriton and Sophie Phitidis, Nicosia

