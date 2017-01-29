McCain: Trump immigration order confusing

January 29th, 2017 Americas, Recommended, World 0 comments

McCain: Trump immigration order confusing

US Senator John McCain

U.S. Senator John McCain said on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries has been “confusing” and raised a number of questions.

“It’s been a very confusing process,” McCain, a Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CBS’ ‘Face the Nation.’ McCain said the effect of Trump’s immigration order “will probably, in some areas, give ISIS (Islamic State) some more propaganda,” and asked why the countries targeted by the order included Iraq, where U.S. forces are fighting alongside Iraqi forces against Islamic State.

McCain said he was “worried” about the addition of Trump’s chief strategist and former campaign chief Steve Bannon to the U.S. National Security Council. McCain said this was “a radical departure from any national security council in history.”

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close