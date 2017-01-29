Motorcyclist killed and four women cyclists injured in Limassol accident

One person was killed and four others injured on the Parekklisias- Kellakiou road on Sunday, CyBC reported

The dead man has been named as Neophytos Neophytou, 42, from Paramytha, Limassol.

The accident happened when an 84-year-old man driving along the same road tried to overtake a group of women cyclists and headed into the oncoming traffic, colliding head on with the motorcycle driven by Neophytou who was killed outright.

The motorcycle plowed into the group of 11 women, injuring four but not seriously, the reports said.

