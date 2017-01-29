Pussy protests and villains

January 29th, 2017 Letters 0 comments

Pussy protests and villains

How nice to see the protests in London against a democratic elected President of the US led by the Lord Mayor.  Did I miss the street protests against Kim Jong execution of his ex-girlfriend by firing squad when she and eleven others were machine-gunned for offences against ‘public decency’ with members of the immediate family forced to watch the execution and who were then marched off to prison camps.  I presume the Pussy Protesters are selective in their targets, saving themselves for the real villains?

 

Peter G Davis, Paphos

