Applications to IPC fell 73 per cent in 2016

Applications made to the immovable property commission by the Greek Cypriots fell 73 per cent in 2016 compared to the figures of 2015, Kibris reported on Monday.

According to the article, between 2006 and 2016, only 15 per cent of the 6,314 applications had been resolved and the Turkish Cypriot authorities paid compensation totalling 228,993,734 million sterling to the lawful owners of the properties.

In 2016, the IPC closed 92 cases and ordered a total of 13,368, 446 million sterling in compensation. Only 49 new applications were made last year. In 2015 the number was 182. Also last year, 24 application made previously were withdrawn.

In 10 years, the IPC ordered compensation be paid for a total of 18.5 million square metres of formerly owned Greek Cypriot property and reinstated a total of 451,000 square metres to their legal owners.

The IPC was set up in 2006 as a local remedy following the “Xenides-Arestis v. Turkey” verdict of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which was flooded by Greek Cypriot applications against Turkey, requesting their properties back, or compensation.

Applications made to the IPC and the compensation paid between 2006-2017 (until January 27)

Year Number of cases concluded cases compensation (sterling pounds)

2006 100 13 2,221,000

2007 197 26 3,146,000

2008 76 30 1,646,600

2009 70 68 31,047,000

2010 397 64 12,724,900

2011 1,926 87 12,980,440

2012 1,601 132 33,952,775

2013 1,337 189 46,277,406

2014 375 159 49,280,612

2015 182 119 22,347,555

2016 49 92 13,368,446

2017 4 0 0