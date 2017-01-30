Applications to IPC fell 73 per cent in 2016

January 30th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Applications made to the immovable property commission by the Greek Cypriots fell 73 per cent in 2016 compared to the figures of 2015, Kibris reported on Monday.

According to the article, between 2006 and 2016, only 15 per cent of the 6,314 applications had been resolved and the Turkish Cypriot authorities paid compensation totalling 228,993,734 million sterling  to the lawful owners of the properties.

In 2016, the IPC closed 92 cases and ordered a total of 13,368, 446 million sterling in compensation. Only 49 new applications were made last year. In 2015 the number was 182.  Also last year, 24 application made previously were withdrawn.

In 10 years, the IPC ordered compensation be paid for a total of 18.5 million square metres of formerly owned Greek Cypriot property and reinstated a total of 451,000 square metres to their legal owners.

The IPC was set up in 2006 as a local remedy following the “Xenides-Arestis v. Turkey” verdict of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which was flooded by Greek Cypriot applications against Turkey, requesting their properties back, or compensation.

 

Applications made to the IPC and the compensation paid between 2006-2017 (until January 27)

Year       Number of cases              concluded cases               compensation (sterling pounds)

2006                       100                                         13                                           2,221,000

2007                       197                                         26                                           3,146,000

2008                       76                                           30                                           1,646,600

2009                       70                                           68                                           31,047,000

2010                       397                                         64                                           12,724,900

2011                       1,926                                     87                                           12,980,440

2012                       1,601                                     132                                         33,952,775

2013                       1,337                                     189                                         46,277,406

2014                       375                                         159                                         49,280,612

2015                       182                                         119                                         22,347,555

2016                       49                                           92                                           13,368,446

2017                       4                                              0                                              0

