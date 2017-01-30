Where everyone knows your name

New Division in Nicosia is a pub were anyone looking for a very relaxed atmosphere goes. It is the place where people who see things a little differently can find a home and also some alternative music.

This Thursday, the pub will call all lovers of a laid-back music scene home, with a performance by the band The Ladderman.

The four-piece alternative rock band from Larnaca was founded in 2011. The band’s main focus is writing its own original material and sharing it with fans.

Andreas Matheou on guitar and vocals, Stelios Mosfiliotis on bass, Rolandis Lazidis on guitar and Iacovos Stylianides on drums and vocals, find inspiration in the music from Queens of the Stone Age, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Abettor and Pearl Jam. So, if you find that this kind of music also influences you to keep rock alive, then The Ladderman is the right band to rock along with.

Now, after five years of playing live gigs and polishing off their writing skills, the boys are in the final stages of getting their songs ready for the recording studio. Hopefully by the end of the year, the music scene will enjoy their very first full length album – stay tuned.

The Ladderman

Live performance by the band. February 2. New Division, Nicosia. 10pm. Email: theladderman@outlook.com