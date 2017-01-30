Football hooligan jailed for 15 days an barred from stadiums

January 30th, 2017

The Larnaca district court sentenced a 23-year-old man to 15 days in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of using an assault weapon at a football match earlier in the month.

The court also banned the 23-year-old for six months from sports stadiums during the dates and times the football club he supports, Aek, will be playing matches. He is to present himself to a police station during the matches.

The 23-year-old was arrested for hurling a flare and a smoke bomb into the field during a match in Larnaca between Aek and Apollon on January 3.

 

