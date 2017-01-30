Former DISY deputy Antonis Karas dies

Former ruling party deputy Antonis Karas’ death on Sunday was due to a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, a state pathologist said Monday.

“His death was due to abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture,” Sophocles Sophocles said after carrying out a post mortem on the 69-year-old at Larnaca general hospital.

The former DISY deputy lost consciousness at around 2.30pm on Sunday while in the garden at his Paralimni residence.

He was rushed by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital by where the duty doctor announced him dead on arrival.

Paralimni police, who inspected the body found no signs of external injuries.

The funeral is due to take place on Wednesday at 2.30pm at Ayios Demetrios church in Paralimni.

Karas, a founder member of DISY studied law and political sciences in Greece and served as mayor of Famagusta.

“For years, the Famagusta MP and later parliamentary spokesman of DISY, worked tirelessly to represent Famagusta voters and the party in the House. Moreover, he served the town of Famagusta in the position of mayor in exile. Moreover, Antonis Karas, one of the founding members and members of DISY, served as executive secretary of the party. Overall, the contribution to our party in Famagusta and throughout Cyprus, leaves an indelible memory. He was a man with distinct personality, friendly and modest, and left the best human impressions on all who lived and worked with him,” a statement from DISY said.