Limassol hit-and-run trial transferred to Nicosia

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a prosecution request to transfer the trial of a woman accused of causing the death of a 17-year-old male from Limassol to Nicosia.

State attorney Antigoni Michael said the application had been submitted for security reasons.

The authorities fear there could be reactions when police bring Efi Herodotou, 29, to court, also citing information about a possible protest, not organized by the victim’s family.

Herodotou had pleaded not guilty last week to causing Emilios Ioannou’s death through reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light in Limassol in 2007.

Her trial is scheduled for February 8.

She had been wanted by police since 2011 over the hit-and-run that happened in December of that year.

Herodotou was apparently living in Greece with her parents since.

Her parents face charges including fabrication of evidence, forgery, perjury, and bribery. They also denied the charges during a separate hearing held in a Nicosia district court. Their trial starts on February 6.

Both Herodotou and her parents had been remanded in custody until the start of their trials.

Herodotou had been tried and acquitted in 2009, but state prosecutors preparing for an appeal discovered that evidence submitted in her trial had been forged and tampered with, and at least one defence witness had perjured himself.

Once a retrial was ordered by the Supreme Court in 2011, police probes into allegedly falsified evidence submitted in court led to the arrests of the 34-year-old state prosecutor who tried the case and two lawyers who had defended Herodotou. The prosecutor later resigned.