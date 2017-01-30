Man dies after road accident Saturday

An elderly resident of Larnaca succumbed to his wounds on Sunday evening after he was injured in a road accident last Saturday week.

Panayiotis Petrou, 76, was riding a motorbike which collided with a car driven by a 66-year-old woman on Strati Myrivilis street in Larnaca at around 1.50pm on January 21.

He was taken to Larnaca General Hospital and treated for his injuries but died on Sunday at 8.15pm.

The causes of the accident are under investigation and a post-mortem will be carried out on Monday.