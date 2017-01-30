Man dies after road accident Saturday

January 30th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Man dies after road accident Saturday

An elderly resident of Larnaca succumbed to his wounds on Sunday evening after he was injured in a road accident last Saturday week.

Panayiotis Petrou, 76, was riding a motorbike which collided with a car driven by a 66-year-old woman on Strati Myrivilis street in Larnaca at around 1.50pm on January 21.

He was taken to Larnaca General Hospital and treated for his injuries but died on Sunday at 8.15pm.

The causes of the accident are under investigation and a post-mortem will be carried out on Monday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close