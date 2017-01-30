Mixing and remixing sounds

After touring over 50 cities in Greece and abroad – including a performance at the O2 academy in London – the band Imam Baildi is back to wow us once more with another stunning live performance.

During the band’s tour last year, they performed a selection of songs that will be included on their new album, to be released at the end of 2017. The audience members loved it and asked for more. Not wanting to disappoint, the band formed by the Falireas brothers – Orestis and Lysandros – plans to play in as many cities as possible.

The band’s sound is a unique urban blend of old Greek Music with new orchestration, production and remixing techniques. Their first two albums were the first alternative urban Greek musical projects to mark their way in Europe with two top positions in the European World Music Charts.

Their most recent album, Imam Baildi III, is a bold crossover ranging from cha-cha sounds to mariachi flavours to vibes to shake your body to. One of the album’s singles, Simioma, came second in the Funkhaus Europa’s contest for Best Global Pop Hit 2014.

As the band’s name suggests, it blends musical flavours, sounds and cultures to come up with this unique harmony that always leaves the crowd wanting more.

Imam Baildi

Live performance by the band. February 3. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 10.30pm. Tel: 99-810011