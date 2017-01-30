Road and weather conditions

Police announced on Monday morning that due to frost and snow the following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles and those fitted with snow chains:

Limassol district

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvounas – Troodos

Morphou area

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Lemithou

Prodromos – Platres

Pedoulas – Kykkos – Kampos

Kalopanayiotis – Gerakies – Kykkos

Kakopetria – Spilia – Kannavia – Kapoura

Lemithou – Kaminaria – Tris Elies

Orkontas – Kampos – Kato Pyrgos

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Nicosia district

Gouri – Lazanias – Machairas – Kionia

Palaichori – Agros

Plus all neighbouring villages (Lagoudera, Madari, Polystipos, Fterikoudi and Platanistasa).

A high pressure system continues to affect the area and some rain and cloudy weather is expected on Monday while more snow will fall in the mountains.

Top temperatures are forecast to reach 11C inland, 13C in coastal areas and 2C in the Troodos region.

In the evening some isolated rain and snow is possible but it will be mainly sunny. The lowest temperatures will be 2C inland, 4C at the coast and minus 5C in the mountains.

The possibility of frost exists in mountainous and hilly areas during the night.

On Tuesday fine weather will prevail but there may be some clouds and a little rain or snow. Temperatures will not change substantially.

The weather is going to remain mainly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday while temperatures are predicted to drop slightly on Wednesday and rise on Thursday.