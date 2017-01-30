Singing gangsters

The German playwright, poet and theatre director Bertolt Brecht is said to be one of the founders of modern drama. His themes are often that of post-war poverty and sacrifice. With these kinds of themes on the menu you would hardly think that music and chorography could be a part of it, but when it only costs three pennies, anything is possible.

Even going to the National Theatre while being physically located in Limassol or Nicosia is possible with a screening of Brecht and Kurt Weill’s classic musical theatre piece The Threepenny Opera – commonly known as the beggar’s opera – on Tuesday.

Adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Rufus Norris (Everyman, London Road), the story begins, like all good entertainment, with a greeting, welcoming ladies and gentleman to a glorious, dirty ditch of a theatre.

Macheath, or Mack the Knife as he is also known, is back in town in this darkly comic new adaptation. As London scrubs up for the coronation, the thieves are on the ready, the whores on the pull while the police cut deals.

When Macheath – an unethical criminal with connections in the police – marries the daughter of Jonathan Peachum, the man who trains and outfits the town’s beggars in return for a cut of their earnings, Peachum is outraged and determined to bring Macheath down. With the help of one of Macheath’s many female companions – prostitute Jenny – he succeeds, but as a final satirical twist, he is pardoned by the queen in the play’s closing moments.

Olivier Award-winner Rory Kinnear (Hamlet, Othello, James Bond) takes on the role of Mack the Knife, alongside Rosalie Craig as Polly Peachum and Haydn Gwynne as Mrs Peachum.

Be warned, the performance contains scenes of a sexual nature, violence and filthy language.

Screening of the performance from the NT Live series. January 31. Rialto theatre, Liamssol. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/7/6. Tel: 77-777745, 77-772717