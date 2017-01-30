Tens of thousands in British cities protest against Trump’s travel ban

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban in London

Tens of thousands of people protested in London and other British cities on Monday against President Donald Trump’s ban on entry to the United States by refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Thousands of people, some holding placards reading “No to Racism, No to Trump”, “Dump Trump” and “I stand with Muslims”, joined a protest outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Theresa May, who visited Trump in Washington on Friday.

Some chanted “Shame on May” for her offer to Trump of a state visit to Britain.

Nearly a 1.5 million people have signed a petition calling for Trump’s planned British visit – which will involve lavish displays of royal pageantry and a banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth – to be cancelled.

