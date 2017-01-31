Anastasiades meets Eide at palace

Anastasiades meets Eide at palace

President Nicos Anastasiades was meeting with UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Tuesday morning and was also expected to cross to the north to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Late Monday the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman in New York said the the Cyprus talks were a complicated and complex ongoing process.

Stéphane Dujarric was asked during a briefing y about the UN-backed negotiations and the Conference on Cyprus which took place in Geneva. He was not in a position to say when the Conference would reconvene.

Anastasiades and Akinci met on January 26 and decided to hold a new meeting on February 1, to determine the procedure and methodology to be followed.

