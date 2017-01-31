Antonio Banderas is well on the way to recovery

The 56-year-old actor was rushed to St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey on Thursday (26.01.17) after suffering agonising chest pains thought to be related to his heart, and has now taken to social media to let his fans know he “enjoying nature” and is well on the way to recovery.

Posting a picture of himself and his 37-year-old girlfriend Nicole Kimpel – with whom he shares his five-bedroom abode in Cobham, Surrey – out on a walk on Monday (30.01.17), the Spanish born star wrote on both Twitter and Instagram: “Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto.

“Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos.”

The ‘Mask of Zorro’ actor’s health scare came as he was exercising in his home when he started to feel “agonising chest pains”.

He later said he had experienced an “episode” and thanked the medics for their care.

Us Weekly magazine reports a spokesperson for St Peter’s Hospital confirmed the ‘Desperado’ actor was discharged on Sunday (29.01.17) after being kept in their care for observation.

Previously, the Hollywood star – whose 19-year marriage to actress Melanie Griffith ended in 2015 – revealed how much he loves living in his mansion in leafy Surrey.

He shared: “This house gives me the simplicity and freedom I need in my life at the moment.

“I find Surrey completely magical. I am not a party person anymore, so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head – I am working on several of my own scripts.

“I go cycling in the woods and everyone in Cobham, Weybridge and Esther is incredibly friendly. Above all I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come to my garden.”