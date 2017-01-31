Army issue rifle and ammunition stolen

January 31st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Army issue rifle and ammunition stolen

CM photo archive

Police are investigating a house burglary in Limassol involving the theft of a military rifle, 200 rounds of ammunition, five magazines and a bayonet.

Police say the owner reported that her home was broken into between 8am and 3pm on Monday.

Thieves made off with various pieces of jewellery as well as the standard issue national guard reservist weapon and its accessories.

Police, who visited the scene conducted tests and collected evidence.

Officers from Moni police station are continuing investigations.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close