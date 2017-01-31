Army issue rifle and ammunition stolen

Police are investigating a house burglary in Limassol involving the theft of a military rifle, 200 rounds of ammunition, five magazines and a bayonet.

Police say the owner reported that her home was broken into between 8am and 3pm on Monday.

Thieves made off with various pieces of jewellery as well as the standard issue national guard reservist weapon and its accessories.

Police, who visited the scene conducted tests and collected evidence.

Officers from Moni police station are continuing investigations.