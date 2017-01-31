Audit boss snubs parliament request for info, says go find it online

AUDITOR-GENERAL Odysseas Michaelides has rebuffed parliament, declining to provide it with information requested regarding the scope, function and terms of office of audit services in other EU countries.

Michaelides’ snub appears to be the latest skirmish in an ongoing tussle between the Audit Office and the ruling Disy party, as well as with certain elements within the government.

The House committee had asked Michaelides to supply the information back in November, during a parliamentary review of the Audit Office’s budget.

With the Audit Office not responding, on January 25 of this year the committee contacted the auditor-general’s office again asking for the information.

In an emailed response the following day, the Audit Office said it suspected that such information requests might be a guise for “efforts designed to undermine the independence of the institution.”

It refused to supply the information, noting that data comparing the audit services across the EU are readily available online.

In addition, it said, gathering this information would require the Audit Office here querying all its counterparts in other EU countries – a waste of time and resources.

It remains to be seen whether parliament will pursue the matter; although agencies are required by law to furnish parliament with information when requested, in this case the information being asked technically is not information held or acquired exclusively by the Audit Office.

In the past, when parliament had again requested information, the Audit Office had referred MPs to a book published by the UK’s National Audit Office in 2005 containing facts and figures on the audit services of the (then) 25 EU member states.

However, MPs are now seeking updated information.

Asked to comment, Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency on Monday that the model under which the Audit Office operates is “completely satisfactory” and there is thus no need to change it.

He said the Audit Office employs best practices used in a number of EU countries, and moreover its operation and mandate are expressly defined in the constitution.

Where Cyprus lags behind most EU countries, Michaelides added, is that the Audit Office here is not allowed to submit its budget separately. Its accounts are submitted as part of the finance ministry budget.

This, he said, undermines the financial independence of the institution.

At any rate, it seems that behind the surface there lurks the tangle between Michaelides and the ruling party.

Back in November, Disy boss Averof Neophytou tabled a proposal by which the auditor-general’s office would no longer be entitled to conduct administrative audits of the Central Co-operative Bank (CCB).

The co-operative sector has received €1.7b in taxpayer money and is 99 per cent a state-owned business. Because of this, Michaelides argued, it is subject to scrutiny.

The finance minister wanted to restrict the auditor’s access, arguing that the CCB should be treated as non-state owned, citing the need for flexibility dictated by competitive market conditions.

But more recently, reports surfaced implicating a former functionary at the Audit Office in a criminal probe into the Sewerage Board of Nicosia (SAL).

The ongoing investigation has uncovered evidence of bribery.

According to daily Politis, the information implicating the former Audit Office functionary was provided to police by the functionary’s successor.

The individual implicated is the former director of technical audit. Acting on the information, police secured a warrant to look into the person’s bank accounts.

Although the police probe is based on the findings of the Audit Office, to some – like Politis – the fact that a former functionary there has been implicated raises the question of who checks the Audit Office itself.

Depending on the point of view, the whole discussion can alternatively be seen as a pretext to assail Michaelides, an outspoken and highly visible official who has broken the mould compared to his predecessors.

More fuel was thrown into the fire on Sunday, when interior minister Socrates Hasikos said he had information that a functionary within the Audit Office was serving the interests of private businesspeople.

In a two-part interview with Politis, Hasikos revealed he has forwarded information to the attorney-general indicating that someone at the Audit Office was in cahoots with interest groups relating to the handling of the Kofinou slaughterhouse.

But he was quick to add that he was in no way insinuating that Michaelides personally had committed any wrongdoing.

The loss-making abattoir was shut down in 2013. The government then secured a court order allowing the state to sell or lease the facility.

However Michaelides at the time had advised that the procedure be halted, because selling the slaughterhouse to a private concern might be in breach of EU regulations relating to state aid.

Hasikos countered that Michaelides had missed the fact that the state treasurer’s husband was the number one opponent of selling or even leasing the slaughterhouse.

The minister suggested that Treasurer Rea Georgiou had access to inside information which might benefit her spouse.

According to Hasikos, Georgiou’s husband worked for a company called Cypra, which was the main competitor of the Kofinou abattoir.

Cypra has been engaged in legal wrangles with the state, alleging that the slaughterhouse was the recipient of state aid in breach of EU regulations.

Eleven other EU countries have the same audit system

DAILY Phileleftheros on Monday published facts and figures on the status and operation of audit services across the EU, comparing these to the situation in Cyprus.

The report comes amid a rekindled discussion over the reach of the Audit Office here.

The ‘Cypriot model’, where an auditor-general or chairperson heads the audit service, is found in 11 other EU countries – Hungary, Malta, Poland, UK, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Estonia.

In all these countries, except Poland, decisions regarding the audit activities of the audit service are made exclusively by the auditor-general or chairperson – as is the case in Cyprus.

In six EU countries (France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece), there operate courts of auditors, and in five countries (Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Luxembourg) there are national audit offices but which do not operate as courts.

Austria and Slovenia have more complex systems.

In five of the 11 countries whose model is similar to Cyprus’, the auditor-general serves until his/her retirement in Poland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark. In the other six countries, the term of office ranges from five to 12 years, with a renewal option in most cases.

Regarding the appointment of the auditor-general or equivalent official, in six EU countries the auditor-general is appointed by parliament; in two countries appointed or confirmed by parliament by a two-thirds majority; in three countries appointed directly by the president or head of state; in two countries by the cabinet; and in four countries the appointment is co-decided between government and parliament.

In Cyprus, under article 115 of the constitution, the auditor-general is appointed by the President of the Republic. He or she has civil servant status and retires at the age of 65.