Beautiful images

The works of three artists will come together on Friday under the name Silent Beauty to display photographic images presented on different materials.

Local artist Michalis Papamichail prints his black and white photographic images on paper which he makes himself. The series of images presented by Papamichail, under the title I Wish, presents fragmented images of female bodies. The artist attempts to reveal the soul and desire of human beings by projecting X-ray like images on the body. These images are then printed on rough surfaces of the paper.

The beauty in this series is found in the self-made paper, which may be as thick as a book or extremely thin, or may have rugged edges. The materiality of the paper enhances the natural feel of the curves of the human bodies in the images.

The second local artist within the group is Stelios Sofokli who will present classical black and white images. His work consists of a wide variety of subject matter from surreal composition to static landscape. Sofokli often captures people in his frame but these remain anonymous as their faces are not visible. The obscurity of the identity adds more mystery to his body of work and also suggests a blurred border between reality and fantasy.

The third artist to participate in the exhibition is German journalist and poet Anna Wurth. The artist creates correspondences between pictures and poetry. Her photography, which focuses on metamorphosis, is placed together with verses in a playful way. Her images are neither to be understood literally as illustrations for the poem nor descriptions of the images.

During the opening reception, Wurth will read her poetry from her Literary Pictures series.

Silent Beauty

Solo exhibition by Michalis Papamichail. Opens February 3 at 7.30pm until February 17. Chiaki Kamikawa Contemporary Art, 10 Solonos Street, Paphos. Wednesday-Saturday: 9.30am-12.30pm and 3.30pm-6pm. Tel: 99-311225