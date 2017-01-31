Building a world of education, brick by brick

We have all played with Lego at some point in our lives, after all it does get the imagination flowing, but very few of us have used the famous playing bricks to tell an actual story like that to be told at the Travelling Bricks Made of Lego Bricks exhibition.

Starting on Friday at the Annex 3 building at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia, the touring educational exhibition about the history of transportation will be ready to excite everyone, young or old.

The exhibition features transportation vehicles throughout the centuries made entirely of Lego bricks. These include more than 120 models of some of the most interesting and historical means of transportation.

The models on display were created in a year by over 20 Lego Certified Professional Artists, who will come to the exhibition to build them using more than 500,000 Lego bricks.

Lego bricks will create model ships, trains, space flight vehicles and other vehicles that represent early transport. Some of these models will stand out more than the rest. One in particular will be a model of the Titanic, which is over seven metres long.

The exhibition will also include four screens with videos presenting the history of Lego and a fun, interactive area where children can play creatively with over 200,000 bricks and four grafitti walls, as well as a special area with Duplo bricks for children under three.

Travelling Bricks by Lego

Lego exhibition. February 3 until March 31. Annex 3, The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. Weekdays: 9am-8pm and Weekends and holidays: 10am-8pm. €8. Tel: 77-772939