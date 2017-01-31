Cancer policy concentrates on prevention says minister

Three thousand two hundred new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year in Cyprus each year, Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis said on Tuesday although he added that the disease kills 8.2 million people around the world each year.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, he said “The disease has no specific age, gender or social class and concerns everyone, because statistically one in four Europeans will become sick with some type of cancer”.

Therefore, he added, concerted efforts to prevent and treat cancer holistically are already under way, with an emphasis on prevention.

As examples he cited the legislation for the prohibition of smoking in public places and a HPV vaccination campaign for girls that began in September.

He also talked about programmes for breast cancer screening and screening for colorectal cancer and mentioned the oncology centre of the Bank of Cyprus as a centre of excellence which provides the best services to cancer patients.

The minister continued saying that “a very recent development is the creation of an interdisciplinary Centre for breast cancer at Nicosia General Hospital, which operates in accordance with the European Parliament’s recommendations and Eusoma [European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists] and provides our patients with a holistic approach”, adding that a radiotherapy unit at Limassol General Hospital is in the final stages of planning in cooperation with the Bank of Cyprus.

The slogan for this year is ‘We Can – I Can’, head of the National Committee for Cancer Stella Kyriakidou added at the same event.

“The message shouts out that everyone can individually do something, but we can reduce the global burden of cancer together,” Kyriakidou noted.

Cancer affects everybody in different ways, but each of us can contribute in our own way to make a difference and give hope, she said.

The newly appointed committee for cancer has already met with groups of cancer patients, doctors and patients associations to address existing problems and has set up a meeting to discuss treatment of gynaecological cancers.

“The aim is to establish these meetings to follow protocols for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment to be based on expertise and more. And unfortunately, we know that this is not always happening,” she added.

“All of us believe that this disease will not touch us until we come face to face with it. Let us not wait for this. Let us all work together to prevent, to treat every patient with dignity and the highest possible level of care and treatment, to bring smiles and hope,” she concluded.