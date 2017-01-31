Cyta first Cyprus company to have almost zero waste sent to landfills

State telecoms company Cyta said it has become the first organisation in Cyprus with close to zero waste going to the landfills.

The organisation has been verified by TUV Cyprus, which confirmed that it recycled more than 95 per cent of its waste.

The company said it recycles 95.5 per cent of waste produced by its operations – paper, plastic, cables, batteries, vehicles, organic waste, poles, ink cartridges, tyres, wood, and others, throwing only 4.5 per cent into landfills.

Cyta said its goal was to maintain and further reduce the waste that was not recycled.

The company’s environmental policy was formed in 2001 with the pledge to offer products and services that contribute to sustainable growth.